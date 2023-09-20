Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘She won’t let go of him’: Hospital puts husband, wife side by side to spend final moments together

When the couple’s health took a turn, the hospital made sure they were together when they needed it most. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A husband and wife who have been married for 69 years spent their final moments together in hospital beds side by side.

Tommy and Virginia Stevens, both 91, recently had unrelated medical emergencies, leaving them both hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) in Nashville.

According to the hospital, Tommy Stevens had Alzheimer’s disease and was living in a memory care unit at an assisted living facility with his wife. However, he came down with aspiration pneumonia and sepsis and was transferred to a VUMC comfort care unit after treatments were not working.

The same morning Tommy Stevens was taken to VUMC, his wife fell and suffered six broken ribs, a spinal fracture, and a hip injury. She was also taken to VUMC and admitted to the trauma unit.

Virginia and Tommy Stevens, both 91, have been married for 69 years.
Virginia and Tommy Stevens, both 91, have been married for 69 years.(Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

The family, visiting between two different units, was pleasantly surprised when the hospital made arrangements so that the lovebirds were able to be side by side.

Virginia Stevens was moved into a room with her husband, and her hospital bed was scooted against his so she could comfort him as his health continued to worsen, the hospital said.

“He was awake when she came in,” their daughter Karen Kreager told VUMC. “His eyes were open. He wasn’t communicating a lot — just in small whispers. But he knew that she was there and that she was going to be right beside him. They haven’t stopped holding hands the whole time. She won’t let go of him.”

Dr. Mohana Karlekar, medical director of VUMC’s adult Palliative Care Program, said seeing the couple together was a reminder of what’s really important.

“From the time we brought Mrs. Stevens over, she held her husband’s hand and fussed in a very loving way with him,” Karlekar said. “She was able to tell me Monday that she was at peace with what was going on, and she wanted to be there until the end.”

Sadly, Tommy Stevens died Sept. 8 with his wife by his side. After her husband’s passing, Virginia Stevens was released from the hospital, but she died nine days later on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Body recovered from creek in Rankin Co.
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike