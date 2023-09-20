Salvation Army still struggling to feed the needy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is still struggling to meet the food needs of the families who rely on their services.

The non-profit not only helps in times of disaster but for hundreds needing meals every day. Many have stepped up to answer their emergency plea to fill their pantry, but recently the agency has seen an increase in needs.

“I don’t know what I would do without it,” said Audrey Bracey.

She was brought to tears thinking about the generosity of strangers and the Salvation Army food bag that will provide her meals. The 72-year-old’s Oak Park Drive home burned in February, killing her cats and dogs, and leaving her in need.

“You never know. You never know because I never would have thought. You know I was doing good,” said Bracey. “Now it’s hard for me to take care of myself. Thank goodness for this place.”

The Jackson resident is among the more than 300 families who rely on the food pantry.

“You can be up one day. The next day you can be down,” said Salvation Army Director Social Services Rolanda Alexander.

Inside the pantry, volunteer Alfred Williams was busy filling the food bags for Tuesday’s list of families. But the donations are going fast.

“This month, we’ve had a lot more people to come through than normal. Over the last couple of months, we’ve had an increase,” said Alexander. “Food has become so expensive. I think people are depending on the pantries to help a little bit more.”

The organization is still in need of canned meats, fruits, vegetables, and pop-top canned food for the homeless who walk in daily.

“Whenever you can just think about it and say, ‘You know what, I can make a donation. I have some extra things.’ Just make sure it’s within date. We can’t give out expired food.”

The bagged donations feed a family of four. They help meet the needs of families in six counties, from Yazoo to Copiah and the metro.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s a blessing,” added Bracey.

To volunteer or make a donation, call 601-982-4481. You can also take your donations to the Salvation Army location at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.