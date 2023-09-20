Two on the run after Richland police chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police are investigating a pursuit that ended in Jackson around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Richland Police initiated the pursuit and called Jackson Police for assistance.

WLBT is told the fleeing driver hit a tree, then the driver and passenger jumped out of the car and ran on Belvedere Drive at Treehaven Drive.

Police are still searching for them, but no description was released to the media about who the individuals are.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.