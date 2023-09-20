Promote Your Business
Two on the run after Richland police chase ends in Jackson

Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
Richland police chase ends on Belvedere Drive in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police are investigating a pursuit that ended in Jackson around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Richland Police initiated the pursuit and called Jackson Police for assistance.

WLBT is told the fleeing driver hit a tree, then the driver and passenger jumped out of the car and ran on Belvedere Drive at Treehaven Drive.

Police are still searching for them, but no description was released to the media about who the individuals are.

