Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games

CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football
CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at the University of Mississippi are showing up and breaking records at Ole Miss football games.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, the opening two home games of the season against Mercer and Georgia Tech have seen an all-time record of students in attendance.

In the Rebels’ home opening 73-7 victory over Mercer on September 2, 9,262 students scanned in for the game, the largest scanned student crowd in program history.

Just two weeks later, a new record was set when 9,486 students attended Ole Miss’ 48-23 win over Georgia Tech.

The newest record has a chance to be broken three weeks in a row when rivals LSU comes to Oxford to face Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl matchup.

Head coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels will welcome the Tigers at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday, September 30. The game is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Southern Mississippi quarterback Billy Wiles (8) throws against Tulane during an NCAA football...
Southern Miss has chance to kickstart 2023 season in conference opener
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown (4) passes during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State to end early season away stretch in Texas against FBS opponent