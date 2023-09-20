MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for four women who reportedly attacked a pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in “pool attire” at the beginning of September.

Officers responded to the disturbance call on Saturday, September 9, at the sandwich shop’s Winchester Road location.

The location opened just two months prior.

Upon arrival, officers learned that four women, all wearing swimsuits, entered the shop and caused a disturbance with a pregant employee.

According to the police report, the fight happened after the suspects were reportedly denied free food. MPD says a seven-week pregnant employee told them, “no,” and an argument began.

The women all left, but before the doors shut all the way, police say the suspects ran back inside and beat the expecting mother with repeated kicks and punches, also using a chair.

The attackers then left the scene in a blue or green Chevrolet Malibu.

Suspect No. 1 is described as having orange hair and was last seen wearing a yellow bikini and white sneakers.

Suspect No. 2 is described as being heavy-set with short black hair and a tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top, blue swim shorts, and green slides.

Suspect No. 3 was last seen wearing a blue head scarf, black one-piece swimsuit, and blue swim shorts.

Suspect No. 4 is described as having black and green dreadlocks and was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt, dark swim shorts, and no shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

