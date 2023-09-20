Promote Your Business
Jackson home goes up in flames near Mill, Blair Streets

By Morgan Harris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. near Adelle Court and Sidway Street.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and you could see thick smoke billowing into the air.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was injured.

