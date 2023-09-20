Jackson home goes up in flames near Mill, Blair Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. near Adelle Court and Sidway Street.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and you could see thick smoke billowing into the air.

WLBT is working to find out how the fire started and if anyone was injured.

