Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Next weather maker
Next weather maker(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dry weather continues.  A disturbance could bring us some rain although on Friday and more significant precipitation is possible Monday and or Tuesday of next week.  Another cooler night is expected tonight because it is so dry, lower 60s are likely.  Expect sunshine for the most part over the next 7 days, except for rain potential Friday, Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows generally in the 60s.  Rainfall as of right now is more than 90 percent below normal for the month. Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.  The average high is 87 and the average low is 65 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 6:58pm.  Fall begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Next weather maker
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet for now; rain chances pick up by early next week
Warming to the low 90s and mostly dry.
Another Late Summer Day
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Forecast trend ahead
First Alert Forecast: