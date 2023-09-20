First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet for now; rain chances pick up by early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another warm, quiet afternoon is on tap across central Mississippi as temperatures top out generally in the lower 90s. While humidity levels are slightly higher compared to the past couple of days, there will still be an elevated risk for wildfire danger. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect for almost the entire area. A partly cloudy sky will hang overhead overnight lows down in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Above normal temperatures can be expected for Thursday as well. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower 90s again under a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slight chance for a few showers may emerge on Friday for the last full day of Summer before a greater chance arrives early next week. A frontal system looks to drop into the region by late Sunday into Monday bringing. As of now, this boundary will feature about a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. More specifics on timing and placement are to come closer to time. Temperatures are expected to be slightly closer to normal by early/mid next week in the middle to upper 80s.

