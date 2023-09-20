Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet for now; rain chances pick up by early next week

Next weather maker
Next weather maker(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another warm, quiet afternoon is on tap across central Mississippi as temperatures top out generally in the lower 90s. While humidity levels are slightly higher compared to the past couple of days, there will still be an elevated risk for wildfire danger. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect for almost the entire area. A partly cloudy sky will hang overhead overnight lows down in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Above normal temperatures can be expected for Thursday as well. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the lower 90s again under a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slight chance for a few showers may emerge on Friday for the last full day of Summer before a greater chance arrives early next week. A frontal system looks to drop into the region by late Sunday into Monday bringing. As of now, this boundary will feature about a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. More specifics on timing and placement are to come closer to time. Temperatures are expected to be slightly closer to normal by early/mid next week in the middle to upper 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Body recovered from creek in Rankin Co.
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Warming to the low 90s and mostly dry.
Another Late Summer Day
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Forecast trend ahead
First Alert Forecast:
Forecast trend ahead
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm conditions continue mid-week