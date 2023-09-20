Promote Your Business
Fewer than 500 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have been procrastinating about purchasing a ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway - wait no more.

Fewer than 500 tickets remain for a chance to win the home.

Tickets are $100 each and you can buy as many as you like, but only a limited number will be sold.

You can buy yours by clicking right here or by calling (800) 371-6789.

The Dream Home is now under construction at Lost Rabbit on the Reservoir in Madison County.

It will feature 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths and will be an estimated 2,100 square feet.

