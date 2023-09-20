Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Coroner: 4-year-old, two others dead after three separate crashes in Yazoo County

Coroner: 4-year-old, two others dead after three separate crashes in Yazoo County
Coroner: 4-year-old, two others dead after three separate crashes in Yazoo County(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people, including a four-year-old child, are dead after three different wrecks over the past week.

According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the first wreck and death occurred on Interstate 55 north of Vaughan last Wednesday morning around 4:30 p.m.

Shawanda Jenkins, 45, of Slidell, Louisiana, died after she swerved off of the road and struck several trees.

The following day, 4-year-old Trinity Jackson of Durant, Mississippi, died after a head-on collision with a northbound car.

The incident occurred on Highway 51 near Gas Plant Road south of Pickens in Yazoo County. Jackson’s sister was airlifted to Children’s of Mississippi and their mother, the driver, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The same week, an accident on Highway 3 and Highway 433 in Satartia, Mississippi, resulted in the death of 68-year-old Gary Boutwell of Satartia. Shivers says Boutwell appeared to have pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler, when the truck t-boned the vehicle Boutwell was driving.

Coroner Shivers says all three deaths occurred at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Hacker hand generic
County officials say solution to ransomware attack could be ‘around the corner’
Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Fewer than 500 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
The Hattiesburg Zoo's annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party is one of the Hub City's biggest...
Ghosts & goblins gather for ‘spooktacular’ time at Hattiesburg Zoo Boo
Chestnut Street sewer issue fixed three days after 3OYS report.
3OYS: Sewage Leak on Jackson’s Chestnut Street fixed just days after initial report