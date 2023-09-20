Another Late Summer Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not quite as cool out the door this morning, but seasonable and still pleasant. High temperatures this afternoon will make their way into the low 90s for most places. Cloud cover will likely increase a little today, and we may even see rain in a few spots! Look for those showers mostly in northwestern parts of the area, but some of the rain later into the evening could press as far east as Kosciusko.

Tomorrow will be dry again and the temperature trend will stay about the same. Another slim chance for showers will exist by Friday, but the real rain is not expected until the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

That “real rain” will happen as a front pushes through our area. This will also knock high temperatures back down to the mid and upper 80s as we head into the first week of fall. For now, expect to see most of the rain late Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall totals still don’t look all that impressive, but some spots north of I-20 could see up to an inch.

There are three areas to watch in the tropics right now. One just off the east coast with a slim chance of development, hurricane Nigel which will bring no impacts, and a disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a good chance of becoming a tropical system in the next week. We will continue to monitor these and be the first to alert you to anything headed our way!

