Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000 worth of items without paying.

A Walmart loss prevention employee reported to police that 26-year-old Britteny L. Kirkland “pushed out a cart full of merchandise” on Aug. 27.

According to court documents, the store “provided video to corroborate” the accusation.

“Walmart APAs estimated the merchandise to be worth around $1,000,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated in the affidavit.

The detective also noted that Kirkland had been banned from Walmart in July of 2019 and “signed a restriction notice.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Kirkland for commercial burglary, a Class C felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 16, police arrested Kirkland and booked her into the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond to await her next court appearance.

