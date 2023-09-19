Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The man whose body was found floating in a Richland creek on Tuesday has been identified.

According to Jackson police, the man is 29-year-old Dan Belton.

Authorities say that a woman made the initial report about a missing person in Jackson’s Precinct 1.

Upon receiving the call, Captain Nash with Jackson police canvassed the area mentioned in the report and that was when he found Belton’s body in the creek on Old Highway 49 East.

The body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Richland police assisted the Jackson Police Department with recovering the body, Public Information Officer Allison Clark said.

The investigation initially began under the jurisdiction of JPD.

However, due to the circumstances of Belton’s death, his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.