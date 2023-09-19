Promote Your Business
Police: Man found floating in Rankin County creek had been shot multiple times

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The man whose body was found floating in a Richland creek on Tuesday has been identified.

According to Jackson police, the man is 29-year-old Dan Belton.

Authorities say that a woman made the initial report about a missing person in Jackson’s Precinct 1.

Upon receiving the call, Captain Nash with Jackson police canvassed the area mentioned in the report and that was when he found Belton’s body in the creek on Old Highway 49 East.

The body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Richland police assisted the Jackson Police Department with recovering the body, Public Information Officer Allison Clark said.

The investigation initially began under the jurisdiction of JPD.

However, due to the circumstances of Belton’s death, his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab.

