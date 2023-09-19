Promote Your Business
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Mississippi high school is mourning the death of a student.

Saltillo High School announced that Janiya Armstrong-Agnew passed away over the weekend.

The announcement did not give a cause of death.

“She was more than just a student - she was a classmate, a teammate, and a friend. She was family, as you all are, and a light to all that knew her. Her smile and joy will be missed in our hallways and classrooms, and we know that many are grieving and hurting.”

