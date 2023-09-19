Promote Your Business
Man out on bail for murder shot, killed in Clarksdale

Clarksdale, Mississippi generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man who was out on bond for murder was shot and killed.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Jerry Seamster arrived at the hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds and later died.

It’s unclear where he was shot or by whom.

Seamster was out on a $100,000 bond. He was originally given a $1 million bond after being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any details that may help this investigation, call the sheriff’s office at 662-624-3085.

