Man out on bail for murder shot, killed in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man who was out on bond for murder was shot and killed.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Jerry Seamster arrived at the hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds and later died.

It’s unclear where he was shot or by whom.

Seamster was out on a $100,000 bond. He was originally given a $1 million bond after being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any details that may help this investigation, call the sheriff’s office at 662-624-3085.

