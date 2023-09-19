Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor, Tomekia Reed criticize portrayal of Jackson in ‘60 Minutes’

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) & (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State women’s basketball head coach Tomekia Reed and football head coach T.C. Taylor have come to the defense of the City of Jackson.

Former JSU football head coach Deion Sanders was profiled in the latest episode of CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday. Sanders is now the head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder.

In that profile, Reed stated that the portrayal of the capital city was “horrible” and that 60 Minutes “should be ashamed of yourselves.” She said this in reference to a home in Jackson that was shown during the profile, a home, Reed said, that was “the worst house you can find in America.”

“I’m not even sure if that abandoned house you showed is even in Jackson,” she continued.

Reed, a Jackson native, has been the head coach of the Lady Tigers since 2018.

“They showed very nice locations in Boulder and showed the worst they could find in Jackson. We have so much more to show that wouldn’t have hurt to take time to spotlight,” the head coach wrote in a later tweet.

On Tuesday, JSU football head coach T.C. Taylor, a Jackson State alumni and McComb native, also came to the defense of the city during his weekly media availability.

“It gave a bad look on Jackson, I thought,” he said. “Jackson has plenty of bright spots. There’s some good things going on in the city with this program and Jackson State in itself. When you see things like that and how they portrayed it, you know, they’re the media, so they control the narrative. But if you’re from here, born and raised here, you know what the city of Jackson is all about and the state of Mississippi.”

No comments have been made by “60 Minutes.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
3 men, 1 woman killed during deadly weekend in Jackson
A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service

Latest News

Stright-shooter Kirk Fordice becomes first GOP governor since 1870s
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Mississippi high school mourns the death of a student
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman accused of walking out of Walmart with $1k worth of items