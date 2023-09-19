Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Forecast Remains Mostly Dry

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have an absolutely fantastic start to the day today with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s heading out the door! A nice afternoon will follow suit, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity values remain low, so it may even feel a little cooler for some of us. We will slowly be warming up over the next few days, but highs will only be a few degrees above average for this time of year. A quick-moving disturbance will be headed our way by the middle of the week that will bring temps back down to where we’ve been the past few days. We will continue this trend into the weekend. By the end of the weekend, another cold front will be headed our way that should bring a better chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Overall, this will not impact our severe drought conditions very much, but we’ll take what we can get. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend, and overnight lows will continue to dip into the 60s. Only one thing to watch in the tropics: Hurricane Nigel. It will continue pressing northwards through the Atlantic, bringing little to no impacts to anyone.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
3 men, 1 woman killed during deadly weekend in Jackson
A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service

Latest News

Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Temperatures in the 90s with little to no rain
First Alert Forecast:
Temperatures in the 90s with little to no rain
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low for this week
We are tracking temperatures in the low 90s going forward for our Highs throughout the South...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs to be slightly above average going forward with sunny skies through the weekend! Rain tries to return next Monday!