Forecast Remains Mostly Dry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have an absolutely fantastic start to the day today with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s heading out the door! A nice afternoon will follow suit, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity values remain low, so it may even feel a little cooler for some of us. We will slowly be warming up over the next few days, but highs will only be a few degrees above average for this time of year. A quick-moving disturbance will be headed our way by the middle of the week that will bring temps back down to where we’ve been the past few days. We will continue this trend into the weekend. By the end of the weekend, another cold front will be headed our way that should bring a better chance of a few scattered showers or storms. Overall, this will not impact our severe drought conditions very much, but we’ll take what we can get. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend, and overnight lows will continue to dip into the 60s. Only one thing to watch in the tropics: Hurricane Nigel. It will continue pressing northwards through the Atlantic, bringing little to no impacts to anyone.

