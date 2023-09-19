Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dry weather continues.  The humidity was below twenty percent again during the day in Jackson with the temperature reaching 91 degrees.  This also happened after a morning low temperature of 57 degrees, the coolest temperature we’ve seen since the beginning of May.  Another cooler night is expected tonight because it is so dry, so upper 50s and lower 60s are likely.  Expect sunshine for the rest of this week, without any rain, and highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows generally in the 60s.  There is a slight chance for rain Sunday or early next week. Rainfall as of right now is more than 90 percent below normal for the month. Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.  The average high is 87 and the average low is 65 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:00pm.

First Alert Forecast: