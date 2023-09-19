First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm conditions continue into mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another day of picture-perfect weather is in store as mostly sunny skies prevail overhead. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. An elevated risk for wildfires will also remain in place due to the lower humidity and lack of rainfall. Continue to heed burn bans that are in effect for almost all of central Mississippi. Our weather is on track to stay quiet heading into tonight where low temperatures are expected to fall to the lower and middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will look and feel very similar to today with highs climbing back to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Other than a few passing clouds, there should be plenty of sunshine to go around across the region.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fair weather conditions will carry for the rest of the work week in addition to slightly above normal temperatures. Our next best shot at potentially seeing rain may not emerge until early next week. A frontal system looks to swing in during this time featuring a chance for possible showers. Considering this is still a ways out, continue to stay tuned for more details closer to time.

