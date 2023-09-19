Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Abandoned Jackson hotel catches fire, at least two rooms destroyed

Abandoned Jackson hotel catches fire
Abandoned Jackson hotel catches fire(WLBT)
By Morgan Harris
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at Hotel O.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the property on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive.

First responders say at least two rooms have been destroyed.

A judge condemned the property earlier this year, and the hotel was slated for demolition.

It opened back in the 1960s as the Caravan Motor Inn, and it was an upscale Sheraton hotel for many years after that.

The hotel has changed names and ownership many times since the 1990s.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
3 men, 1 woman killed during deadly weekend in Jackson
A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service

Latest News

Angela Campbell, 54
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police
Delta farmers being forced to hold onto more of their soybeans and rice as low river levels are...
Low Mississippi River levels starting to impact some Mississippi farmers
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
‘It’s hurtful’: 21-year-old Tamia Taylor still missing after week-long search
Groundbreaking celebrates Germantown High’s new Performance Center and classrooms