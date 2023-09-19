Abandoned Jackson hotel catches fire, at least two rooms destroyed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at Hotel O.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the property on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive.

First responders say at least two rooms have been destroyed.

A judge condemned the property earlier this year, and the hotel was slated for demolition.

It opened back in the 1960s as the Caravan Motor Inn, and it was an upscale Sheraton hotel for many years after that.

The hotel has changed names and ownership many times since the 1990s.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.