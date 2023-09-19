Body recovered from creek in Rankin Co.

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Richland Creek on Tuesday.

Richland PD assisted JPD with recovering the body, Public Information Officer Allison Clark says.

Clark says there is no threat to the citizens of Richland and believes this is an isolated incident that happened outside of the city.

