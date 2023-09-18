Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 82-year-old father, say Horn Lake police

Angela Campbell, 54
Angela Campbell, 54(Horn Lake Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed two family members in Horn Lake on Sunday night, killing her 82-year-old father and sending her brother to the hospital.

According to the Horn Lake Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Goodman Road for a disturbance between family members.

Upon arrival, police discovered two victims who had been stabbed. The alleged offender, identified as 54-year-old Angela Campbell, was disarmed by officers and arrested.

Police say her father, 82-year-old Alvin Gilless Sr., was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, Campbell’s brother, was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Campbell is charged with murder and attempted murder. She is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?

Latest News

Studio 3: Made in Mississippi
The Mississippi Science Fest Continues With Day Two
Mississippi Science Fest
Studio 3: New Movie Filmed in Vicksburg
Studio 3: Weather