Wolfe Studio showcases their beautiful ceramics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for some awesome ceramics, look no further than Wolfe Studio right here in Jackson.

Bebe Wolfe, owner of Wolfe Studio, stopped by WLBT to share with us the art she and her team have made over the years.

She now runs the business that was started by her parents over 75 years ago!

If you would like to buy some of this art, check out Wolfe Studio’s Instagram or visit the shop at 4308 Old Canton Rd., Jackson, Mississippi, 39211.

