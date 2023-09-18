Things To Know Monday, September 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

Flowood police chief begins fight with Stage 4 cancer (Brandon Police Department)

Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday afternoon for Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillian. Visitation for Chief McMillian will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. His funeral will be the next day at Fannin Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Chief McMillian passed away on Saturday after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

2. What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?

Conference play officially arrived for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and on Saturday, it hit them like a freight train. The number fourteen-ranked LSU Tigers took a visit to Stark Vegas town, and dominated the game from start to finish. It’s something that head coach Zach Arnett said cannot be the standard for his team moving forward after suffering his first defeat as the leader of the program. “I’ve done a very poor job in my evaluation of where we’re at as a football team and we have to decide how we want to respond to this,” Coach Arnett said, sending an honest message on behalf of the Bulldogs.

3. 18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson

Ruben Crosby (Jackson Police Department)

Jackson Police arrested an 18-year-old for murder and aggravated assault. A press release says officers took Ruben Crosby into custody in the 5900 block of I-55 North at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. JPD says the homicide happened on Friday, September 15, in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue. If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

