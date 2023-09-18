Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a pilot being ejected from it on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Military officials in Charleston, South Carolina are looking for a missing jet after a pilot safely ejected from it on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston announced they are looking for a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet.

The jet is from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to public affairs specialist Jeremy Huggins.

Huggins says the pilot was safely ejected and taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The joint base also says they are working with the Marine Corps and the Federal Aviation Administration to find the F-35 that was involved. They say the focus is north of the joint base, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

Anyone with information that may help locate the F-35 is asked to call the Base Defense Operations Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Ruben Crosby
18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game

Latest News

An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
$250K reward offered as detectives search for assailant who shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief
Brylee Crutcher receives a highland cow from Make-A-Wish.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Make-A-Wish grants teen with cancer’s wish to adopt a mini cow