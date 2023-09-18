Promote Your Business
Pearl River Clean Sweep volunteers remove thousands of pounds of trash from watershed

By Morgan Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves this weekend for the 2023 Pearl River Sweep.

Cleanup teams deployed along the Pearl River Watershed from its Headwaters in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi, downriver through the Ross Barnett Reservoir, along the border of Mississippi and Louisiana, all the way to Pearlington on the Gulf Coast.

The event is aimed at celebrating drinkable, swimmable, fishable water in 15 counties, 2 parishes, 2 states, and over 490 miles of river!

Over the past 6 years, the Pearl River Clean Sweep has had more than 3800 volunteers remove nearly 151,000 pounds of trash from the Pearl River Watershed.

