Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger

Larry Thrasher, 21
Larry Thrasher, 21(Copiah County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Deputies have arrested a man who is accused of killing his brother after an argument over a cell phone charger.

Larry Thrasher, 21, is behind bars for the death of Kawalarius Thrasher, 25, investigators say.

The incident happened on Sardis Road around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Kawalarius Thrasher died from multiple gunshot wounds after deputies say the siblings got into an argument over a phone charger.

The younger brother is being held in the Copiah County Jail. Bond is not yet set.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
3 men, 1 woman killed during deadly weekend in Jackson
It's a day dedicated to picking up trash around the pearl river watershed.
Pearl River Clean Sweep volunteers remove thousands of pounds of trash from watershed
Pearl River Clean Sweep volunteers remove thousands of pounds of trash from watershed
6th Annual Pearl River Sweep