MHP trooper helped out of burning vehicle after crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a call for service on September 15.

A press release says the 2018 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle was traveling on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County near the Louisiana State line when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a culvert before catching fire.

After the crash, a witness busted the side window to help the trooper out of the vehicle that was upside down.

The trooper received minor injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

