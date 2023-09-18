Mayor honors Jackson firefighters for heroism

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba honored several firefighters for their heroic acts months after saving a man’s life.

The incident happened on July 14 on Garland Avenue.

When they entered the home, Lumumba said fire crews found a man unresponsive and they immediately began performing CPR.

“A few weeks later, that man, Mr. Kenneth Webb, showed up at the fire station to thank those firefighters for saving his life,” Lumumba said. “Today, the city of Jackson would like to do the same and honor our very own.”

Lumumba gave each firefighter a certificate of recognition and proclamation on behalf of the city.

“Far too often, we become accustomed to the heroics of our fire department without recognizing them for their work,” the mayor added. “When we thank you for your heroism, they always say the same thing, ‘We were just doing our jobs.’”

Below are the names of each individual recognized:

District Chief John Garretson, District 2

Captain Eric Gibbs, Rescue 11

Lieutenant Anthony Washington Jr., Rescue 11

Federrick Reed, Firefighter II, Rescue 11

Captain Zeric Washington, Engine 12

Lieutenant Jon Roberson, Engine 12

William Slaughter, Firefighter II, Engine 12

