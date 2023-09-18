Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man’s stop for a sandwich in Florida was much more lucrative than the meal he thought he was picking up.

While he was at Publix to grab the sub, Travis Hall, 44, of Port St. Lucie, decided to try his luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to Florida lottery officials.

“Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million win,” Hall told lottery officials. “After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife – my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

According to the Florida Lottery, Hall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

Latest News

Mississippi Science Fest
The Mississippi Science Fest Continues With Day Two
Family escapes fire on Valley Street
Family escapes fire on Valley Street
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Lumumba gave each firefighter a certificate of recognition and proclamation on behalf of the...
Mayor honors Jackson firefighters for heroism