Groundbreaking celebrates Germantown High’s new Performance Center and classrooms

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown High School celebrates future expansions to better showcase the arts and address overcrowding. It is a $44 million expansion project.

In 10 months, students at Germantown High will have a new place to create and learn with the construction of the Performing Arts Center and classroom addition. Groundbreaking ceremonies took place as builders work on a 1,200-seat, two-story state-of-the-art facility. The band, choir, and students in drama across the Germantown zone will use the new center.

“We have a state-winning award band here,” said parent Lazaire Martin, whose daughter is a sophomore in the band. “So the Performing Arts Center will be very important to not just the band but the choir and an opportunity to put our programs here and just have a great experience for all the students and the community as well.”

Nearly 1,400 students attend the high school. Portable buildings now handle the growing student body.

“We’ll be able to get those kids out of the portable buildings and into actual classrooms, and I know the teachers will enjoy it as well,” said parent Amy Hornback. “My daughter’s in choir, and she’ll be able to use the performing arts center.”

Twenty-four new classrooms will be built on the east side of the campus, providing 96,000 square feet of new space.

“We really should be able to move all the portable classrooms off our campus,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals. “That’s always important. Students need to be in classrooms with the labs, etc. So the 24-classroom addition is very much needed to address the growth.”

Classrooms are scheduled to be completed in July 2024. The performing arts center will be finished in November.

