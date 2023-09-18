Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Temperatures in the 90s with little to no rain
Temperatures in the 90s with little to no rain(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dry weather continues.  The humidity was below twenty percent during the day in Jackson with the temperature reaching 91 degrees.  This also happened after a morning low temperature of 58 degrees, the coolest temperature we’ve seen since the beginning of May.  Another cool night is expected tonight because it is so dry, so upper 50s are likely again.  Expect sunshine for the rest of this week, without any rain, and highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows generally in the 60s.  There is a slight chance for rain Sunday or early next week. Rainfall as of right now is more than 90 percent below normal for the month. Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 1:50am.  The average high is 87 and the average low is 66 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:01pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?

Latest News

Temperatures in the 90s with little to no rain
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low for this week
We are tracking temperatures in the low 90s going forward for our Highs throughout the South...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs to be slightly above average going forward with sunny skies through the weekend! Rain tries to return next Monday!
Temperatures warming up over the next few days! Highs slightly above average!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast