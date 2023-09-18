First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The dry weather continues. The humidity was below twenty percent during the day in Jackson with the temperature reaching 91 degrees. This also happened after a morning low temperature of 58 degrees, the coolest temperature we’ve seen since the beginning of May. Another cool night is expected tonight because it is so dry, so upper 50s are likely again. Expect sunshine for the rest of this week, without any rain, and highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows generally in the 60s. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday or early next week. Rainfall as of right now is more than 90 percent below normal for the month. Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 1:50am. The average high is 87 and the average low is 66 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7:01pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.