First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs to be slightly above average going forward with sunny skies through the weekend! Rain tries to return next Monday!

As we roll back into the workweek! This morning temperatures are starting out cool. Many of us are in the middle 60s here in central and South MS. Further to the North, low 60s to even upper 50s are seen. We are tracking mostly sunny skies today with Highs reaching the upper 80s.

Temperatures warming up over the next few days! Highs slightly above average!

Overnight going into Tuesday morning, Lows will fall to the middle to low 60s again across central and south MS.

Tuesday through Thursday! Conditions will remain calm across the South Region as we continue to see mostly sunny skies with Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with morning Lows beginning in the middle to upper 60s.

Our extreme drought continues across the South and we are still under Burn Bans across much of South Mississippi.

Friday going into the Weekend! Chances of rain, remain almost zero with mostly sunny skies. Highs remain in the low 90s with Lows falling to the upper 60s.

