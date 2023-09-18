Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low for this week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The weather continues to be quite pleasant to start off this week as temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with low humidity. Mostly clear skies will stick around through the afternoon but a few clouds may begin to move in for this evening. No rain is expected for today, increasing drought conditions and wildfire danger. Temperatures will start to cool off into the mid 80s by around dinner time. Mostly clear skies continue overnight as temperatures continue to drop into the low 60s to start off your Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Clouds move in overnight to start off Tuesday morning as temperatures will be in the low 60s but quickly warm up into the upper 70s by mid-morning. By Tuesday afternoon, it will be feeling a little warm with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will continue to be low as a dry airmass limits any moisture moving in, preventing any chance for rain. Heading into the evening, you can expect temperatures in the mid to low 80s and then cooling off into the mid 60s overnight.

Extended forecast: Most of this week will be the same in terms of temperatures and the lack of rain. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight low in the middle to upper 60s. The lack of rain will increase drought conditions. Our next chance for some rain may not come until next weekend or the start of next week. Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Nigel will stay out to sea, however we are keeping an eye on another wave just off the west coast of Africa with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next 7 days. Another area of low pressure remains off the east coast that could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days, however this will not affect us here at home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

Latest News

We are tracking temperatures in the low 90s going forward for our Highs throughout the South...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Highs to be slightly above average going forward with sunny skies through the weekend! Rain tries to return next Monday!
Temperatures warming up over the next few days! Highs slightly above average!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Dry spell continues this week
First Alert Forecast: Dry spell continues into this week