Family escapes fire on Valley Street(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family escaped a house fire on Valley Street Monday morning.

The Jackson Fire Department said the blaze broke out before Noon at a home on Valley Street, near John R. Lynch Street.

When crews first arrived on the scene, flames were shooting through the roof.

Authorities said the fire reportedly started while someone was cooking but that has not been ruled as the definite cause.

Officials said that everyone who was inside the home got out safely.

