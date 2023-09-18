Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Colonial Circle Bridge reopens after two years

By Morgan Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you travel in North Jackson, your commute is about to get easier with the completion of the Colonial Circle Bridge.

The bridge sits on Colonial Circle off Old Canton Road. It’s been two years since it closed.

The bridge was shut down after it was deemed unsafe for travel.

Since April 2021, hundreds of drivers have been diverted daily from Adkins Boulevard to Old Canton Road to bypass the bridge.

A 5-million-gallon-per-day water leak nearby caused major delays in the project’s completion.

The city approved the funds to repair the bridge in February 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, September 18
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Flowood Police Chief
Ashley's Evening Forecast
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First Alert Forecast: