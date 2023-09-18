Colonial Circle Bridge reopens after two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you travel in North Jackson, your commute is about to get easier with the completion of the Colonial Circle Bridge.

The bridge sits on Colonial Circle off Old Canton Road. It’s been two years since it closed.

The bridge was shut down after it was deemed unsafe for travel.

Since April 2021, hundreds of drivers have been diverted daily from Adkins Boulevard to Old Canton Road to bypass the bridge.

A 5-million-gallon-per-day water leak nearby caused major delays in the project’s completion.

The city approved the funds to repair the bridge in February 2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.