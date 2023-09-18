Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Larry Thrasher, 21
Mississippi man accused of killing brother after argument over phone charger
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
What’s next for Mississippi State after lopsided defeat against No. 14 LSU?

Latest News

Studio 3: Made in Mississippi
The Mississippi Science Fest Continues With Day Two
Mississippi Science Fest
Studio 3: New Movie Filmed in Vicksburg
Studio 3: Weather