3 men, 1 woman killed during deadly weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people were killed during a three-day span in Jackson.

The first victim was found Friday around 1:30 p.m. The unresponsive man was discovered on a bridge on Woodbine Street.

The man, police say, had died of a single gunshot wound.

The second victim was found the same day around 11 p.m. on Overstreet Avenue. It was there that authorities discovered the body of 63-year-old Joe Mayfield.

Mayfield, investigators say, had been assaulted with a “large object” and had also been robbed of his vehicle. He died at the scene.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 20-year-old Lahenrya Perry was shot while sitting inside her vehicle on Ellis Avenue. Two other people were also shot during this incident and taken to the hospital.

Ruben Crosby was later arrested and charged with homicide. His mother, Debbie Crosby, was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

The last incident happened at an unspecified time on Sunday when two men were shot inside of their vehicle on Liberty Street.

One of the men, a 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital. The other man, 24-year-old Richard Newell, would die from his injuries.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, you are asked to contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

