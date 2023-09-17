Promote Your Business
Hattiesburg Zoo educates with ‘Nature Swap’ program

By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing the next generation of conservationists.

The zoo’s “Nature Swap” program allows kids and adults to get awards for naming trees and plants that they collect at home.

The program’s goal: enhance children’s knowledge of nature and its unique features, said Jeremy Cumpton, Hattiesburg Zoo director of conservation, education and wildlife.

“So, what type of tree did this come from?” Cumpton asked. “Do you know what trees need in order to grow? How can we better help trees?

“So, we’ll have some questions, and for each question they answer right, or if they have some good guesses, they get some extra points. Then, they’re going to turn those points in to get other items.”

The “swap” event is held each month underneath the Flamingo Pavilion by the Bug Hub.

