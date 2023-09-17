First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No changes in our weather pattern, as far as rainfall is concerned. Rain-free conditions over the next several days, with an increasing risk for wildfires. Temperatures will hang out around 90 until a reinforcing airmass from the north drops in here mid-week. Slightly cooler temps next week, to the north of Interstate 20. We can expect the mid and upper 80s. South of 20 will still see temps in the low 90s. The low to mid 60s will be pleasant in the early morning dawn.

The Sunday forecast for the Ross Barnett reservoir: A moderate chop with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. The choppiest waters in the lower reservoir.

In the tropics, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean continue to look clear. In the Atlantic, newly formed Tropical Storm Nigel is expected to become a hurricane Monday and intensify to a major hurricane mid-week, with threats to Bermuda. Post-tropical cyclone Lee is near Prince Edward Island with gusty winds and coastal flooding occurring in portions of Atlantic Canada. Tropical Storm Margot is in the open Atlantic producing swells, affecting the Azores for the next several days.

