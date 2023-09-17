Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Dry Weather Continues for the Week Ahead
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING FIRST ALERT FORECAST
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING FIRST ALERT FORECAST
By Todd Adams
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No changes in our weather pattern, as far as rainfall is concerned. Rain-free conditions over the next several days, with an increasing risk for wildfires. Temperatures will hang out around 90 until a reinforcing airmass from the north drops in here mid-week. Slightly cooler temps next week, to the north of Interstate 20. We can expect the mid and upper 80s. South of 20 will still see temps in the low 90s. The low to mid 60s will be pleasant in the early morning dawn.

The Sunday forecast for the Ross Barnett reservoir: A moderate chop with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. The choppiest waters in the lower reservoir.

In the tropics, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean continue to look clear. In the Atlantic, newly formed Tropical Storm Nigel is expected to become a hurricane Monday and intensify to a major hurricane mid-week, with threats to Bermuda. Post-tropical cyclone Lee is near Prince Edward Island with gusty winds and coastal flooding occurring in portions of Atlantic Canada. Tropical Storm Margot is in the open Atlantic producing swells, affecting the Azores for the next several days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT SUNDAY MORNING FIRST ALERT FORECAST
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Ruben Crosby
18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Joshua Portis & Marquavian Cristler
JPD: 2 men arrested for possession of stolen firearms

Latest News

WLBT SUNDAY MORNING FIRST ALERT FORECAST
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Next 3 days
First Alert Forecast: staying bright and warm for the rest of the weekend
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
WLBT Saturday Morning Weather
First Alert Forecast: