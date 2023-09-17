First Alert Forecast: Dry spell continues into this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening looks to be rather pleasant with a few lingering clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air continues moving in as the cold front continues pushing south, making conditions feel less humid starting this evening and continuing for the start of the work week. Skies begin to clear overnight and temperatures take a dip into the mid to low 60s.

Monday: The start to your week ahead looks to be nice and definitely feeling like fall in the morning hours as temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s. Throughout the day, you can expect a few clouds outside in the afternoon as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dry conditions stick around heading into this week, which will increase wildfire danger and drought conditions. No rain is expected for Monday afternoon and clouds will start to clear out overnight as temperatures dip back down into the lower 60s.

Extended forecast: The dry spell continues throughout this upcoming week, which will enhance our drought conditions and wildfire danger. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the remainder of the week and expect overnight lows to stay in the middle and upper 60s. Rain is not expected pretty much every day this week. Taking a look at the tropics, there are still a few tropical systems in the Atlantic, but they will stay out to sea and not be a threat to us here at home. We do have another disturbance coming off the coast of Africa with a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system that we will continue to keep an eye on.

