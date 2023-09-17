Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
Ruben Crosby
18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson

Latest News

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korea’s Kim visits university in Russia as state media reports on arms talks
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Flowood Police Chief dies after battle with cancer
Mother hosts event to bring awareness after losing her son to suicide
Mother hosts event to bring awareness after losing her son to suicide
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Thousands without power and 1 dead after Atlantic storm Lee pummels New England, Maritime Canada