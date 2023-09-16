JPD: 2 men arrested for possession of stolen firearms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested two men for possessing stolen firearms on September 15.

Officers took Joshua Portis, 21, and Marquavian Cristler, 20, into custody on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

