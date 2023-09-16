Promote Your Business
JPD: 2 men arrested for possession of stolen firearms

Joshua Portis & Marquavian Cristler
Joshua Portis & Marquavian Cristler(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested two men for possessing stolen firearms on September 15.

Officers took Joshua Portis, 21, and Marquavian Cristler, 20, into custody on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

