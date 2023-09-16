First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fair weather expected over the next several days. You will notice it becoming a little warmer this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. But the airmass over us is dry. That will help with keeping the feels like temperature in check. It’s not helping at all with our rain chances, though. And this dry, low humidity air keeps wildfire conditions in place. We do have a relatively dry cold front sinking southward toward Mississippi, so it might help squeeze out a rain drop or two, late this afternoon and early tonight.

If we use I-20 as a dividing line, slightly cooler temps next week, to the north, low 90s to the south. Most noticeable will be the overnight/early morning weather. The low to mid 60s will be pleasant. Some patchy morning fog will be visible, especially around water. The forecast for the Ross Barnett reservoir, today, calls for a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. That will create a moderate chop, with the choppiest waters in the lower reservoir.

In the tropics, the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean continue to look clear. In the Atlantic, Lee is a post-tropical cyclone now threatening Maine and Canada with 80 mph winds and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot and Tropical Depression 15 are both Atlantic open water systems.

