First Alert Forecast: staying bright and warm for the rest of the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: A pleasant, quiet evening is on tap for central Mississippi as a mostly clear sky hangs overhead. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the lower to middle 60s in most locations overnight with winds becoming light.

SUNDAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around heading into Sunday to round out the weekend. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is near and slightly above average for mid-September. We will also likely see a dry ‘cold’ front drop into the region by the end of the day to help usher in drier air. This will result in slightly cooler overnight low temperatures down in the lower 60s to possibly upper 50s in some spots.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stretch of dry and fair-weather conditions is on track to prevail for the majority of the week ahead. Afternoon highs will likely flirt with near 90-degrees just about every day under a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, our rain chances continue to look slim to none over the coming days. Worsening drought and wildfire danger conditions will remain in place for the meantime.

