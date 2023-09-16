The End Zone: McComb eases past Brookhaven, Northwest Rankin upsets Madison Central to highlight Week 4

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb holds Brookhaven to a season-low seven points to claim victory over the Panthers and Northwest Rankin upsets the number six-ranked Madison Central Jaguars to highlight the End Zone’s Week 4 coverage.

Click here to view scores across Central Mississippi.

McComb vs. Brookhaven

It was an electric start between the Tigers and the Panthers in McComb.

A double reverse play on the opening kickoff of the contest led Ole Miss commit and McComb Tiger Sanfrisco Magee on an adventure down the sideline and into the end zone to give McComb an early 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Brookhaven decided it was their turn to take one to the house as Jaden Allen weaved through McComb and over the byline to give the Panthers an early 7-6 lead.

It was the only lead of the game for Brookhaven as the Tigers of McComb scored 18 unanswered points to stay undefeated on the season and improve to a 4-0 record.

“They played great,” McComb head coach Alden Foster said. “Offensively, we moved the ball all night, we just didn’t finish. There’s stuff we have to clean up. We got a little impatient as coaches to just try and hit the big play. Hats off to the defense. We have only given up 13 points in four games. That’s lights out!”

Northwest Rankin vs. Madison Central

The Cougars upset Madison Central 28-21 to claim their first win against the Jaguars since 2018.

“We believed all week,” Northwest Rankin head coach Devin Cooper said. “Last week, we felt like we hurt ourselves in key moments. These kids believed they were going to win the game... They believe in themselves, and if they keep doing that, we’re going to be fine. We play great teams every week, and man, these kids deserved [the win]. They worked hard for this and they owe it to each other and I’m proud of them.”

Jackson Prep vs. Parklane Academy

The Patriots steamroll Parklane 54-14.

MRA at Oak Grove

The Patriots lose a heartbreaker in overtime against MHSAA 6A powerhouse Oak Grove 45-44.

Jackson Academy at Lamar

Lamar upsets JA 28-26 as the Raiders suffer their second-straight loss.

Pearl vs. Ridgeland

The Pearl Pirates stay undefeated, beat Ridgeland 45-7 on homecoming night.

Warren Central at Bandon

The Bulldogs win their second-straight game after beating the Vikings 20-7.

Germantown vs. West Lauderdale

The Mavericks dominate West Lauderdale 31-9.

Canton vs. Callaway

The Chargers sting Canton 20-7.

Central Hinds vs. Canton Academy

The Cougars fall at 43-25.

Terry vs. Vicksburg

Vicksburg beats Terry 26-20.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.