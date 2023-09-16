Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Activist walks across county in wedding dress to raise awareness of domestic violence

An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi on Friday.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An activist looking to raise awareness to domestic violence made a stop in Biloxi on Friday.

Josie Ashton visits different women’s shelters in different cities. She would also walk around the cities in a wedding dress. She wears the dress to remember a woman who was killed on her wedding day by her husband in a domestic violence dispute.

Ashton stopped by Biloxi to have tea time with the women. She says helping a victim to heal can benefit both sides.

“As a society, we take responsibility not only for the people who are abusers but also for the survivors to heal,” said Ashton. “That is key, we need to heal if we’re going to have better children and better relationships.”

Ashton says her next stop is in Alabama.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Woman airlifted after three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university

Latest News

Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Ruben Crosby
18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson
Joshua Portis & Marquavian Cristler
JPD: 2 men arrested for possession of stolen firearms
Retired Army Specialist James Dyson and his wife, Tammy, received the generous gift from the...
Gulfport veteran gifted a mortgage-free home
WLBT Saturday Morning Weather
First Alert Forecast: