18-year-old arrested for murder, aggravated assault on Ellis Ave. in Jackson

Ruben Crosby
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested an 18-year-old for murder and aggravated assault.

A press release says officers took Ruben Crosby into custody in the 5900 block of I-55 North at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

JPD says the homicide happened on Friday, September 15, in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

