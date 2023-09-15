Nice Weekend on the Way!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dry but pleasantly seasonable forecast is on tap for the next week. We are getting out the door this morning a little cooler with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s and clearer conditions. Today will be much sunnier than the past two days were. Expect highs to reach into the upper 80s to low 90s across the area this afternoon.

We should continue to stay dry heading into this coming weekend as well. Our temperatures will continue to teeter on the 90-degree mark, but less moisture will be in the air by Sunday behind another front. That will unfortunately keep us dry into the next work week, but it will also allow for greater overnight cooling - briefly to the upper 50s for some! The official start of fall is next Saturday, but it’s looking like the early (Mississippi) fall-like weather will continue!

Taking you out into the tropics: we are continuing to monitor a system that has a great chance for development over the next few days. We will also continue to watch Hurricane Lee as it moves north and brings impacts to parts of the northeast and Canada. Margot was downgraded to a tropical storm and should fizzle out in the next few days.

