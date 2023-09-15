Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man impaled, dead after falling off roof

Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after he fell off of a roof on Friday.

According to Crystal Springs Police Department Chief Tony Hemphill, around 1 p.m., the man was pressure washing a house for his friend at the intersection of North Bennett Street and Lee Avenue in Crystal Springs.

Chief Hemphill says the victim lost his balance and fell on a sharp object that punctured through his chest.

The identity of the man has not been revealed at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Developers expect the new Buc-ee’s to arrive in the spring of 2025.
Dignitaries break ground for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
(L to R) Corrie Ollie , Dondre Blackmon, Xavious Johnson
Authorities: Canton businessman paid $20,000 for failed murder-for-hire
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?
A woman was found sleeping beside a Mississippi highway. Do you know who she is?

Latest News

Northwest Rankin students
Woodpecker with Underglaze
Wolfe Studio
Ed's Owl in Autumn Forest
Wolfe Studio
WLBT at 5p